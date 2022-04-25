Mamaearth launches its new campaign ‘EverydayisEarthday’

Mamaearth has rolled out its new campaign ‘EverydayisEarthday’ to celebrate mother earth every day. The brand announced the campaign by way of a digital film encapsulating the essence of the World Earth Day. The campaign has been conceptualised by Korra Worldwide.

We at Mamaearth, celebrate every day as Earth Day as we strive to take one step every day with our Plant Goodness and Plastic Positive initiative, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Mamaearth, said. “This Earth Day we wanted to share the impact of our initiatives with our consumers and followers. The campaign aligns perfectly with our purpose, and we pledge to commit to staying honest to our principles and values in investing in our planet through our good deeds.”

Conceptualised by Korra Worldwide, the film starts with a little girl named Shreya, the central character of this campaign who is depicted as a goodness specialist at Mamaearth, emphasising how every day is Earth Day at Mamaearth by explaining the facts. As per the company, ‘Every day is Earth Day at Mamaearth’ is the key message of the campaign.

“Mamaearth isn’t just a brand, but a way of life. We believe that big things happen when you do small good every day. And this earth day, we wanted to showcase the small good we do every day. From our initiatives to our products to the simple choices we make. But we wanted to simplify this impact of goodness in a language that everyone could understand. So, we took the help of an 8-year-old kid who could demystify things for everyone in a simple video; a video made with a lot of goodness and innocence for all the goodness we all do together, throughout the year,” Deepak Kumar, chief creative officer at Korra added.

