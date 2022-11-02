Mamaearth launches its latest campaign #SkinHealthywithCocoHaldi

Mamaearth has rolled out a new digital video campaign #SkinHealthywithCocoHaldi featuring the founders – Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh. The campaign follows the launch of the new range CocoSoft and highlights the proof of safety of Mamaearth baby care range.

“With this campaign, we are highlighting the goodness of coconut and turmeric in the CocoSoft range which has been tried and tested by our grandmothers. We hope that the millennial generation will be moved by this idea and decide to pick nature’s goodness with us and our products,” Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO at Mamaearth said.

The campaign, conceptualised by Momspresso, highlights the goodness of natural ingredients and reiterates the trust of moms in CocoSoft range baby care products. With this campaign, Mamaearth reiterates that its products are created with the goodness of natural ingredients, and have been tested and trusted by moms.

“Young parents today, are extremely conscious about the products they choose for their child. As per the insight gained through our platform, moms prefer natural ingredients to address the skin-care requirements for their children. I am confident that this video #SkinHealthywithCocoHaldi will resonate strongly with young parents,” Prashant Sinha, co-founder, Momspresso, stated.

Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited (HCPL) has built an inhouse portfolio of digital-first consumer brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga and have recently acquired stakes in BBlunt and content platform- Momspresso. Backed by Sequoia Capital India, Sofina SA, Fireside Ventures, and Stellaris Venture Partners, HCPL claims that it is set to become a billion-dollar FMCG conglomerate in the next five years — spread across the globe.

