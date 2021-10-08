Mamaearth launches ‘Beautiful InDeed’ campaign to redefine the meaning of beauty

The brand has curated a digital film to convey the message

Personal care brand Mamaearth has announced its latest campaign ‘Beautiful InDeed’. With the new campaign, the brand wants to reinvent the traditional definition of beauty. ‘Every act of Goodness makes us truly beautiful’ is the key message of the campaign. The brand has curated a digital film to convey the message. “More often than we realize, we fall prey to the most conventional norms of beauty and classify people as beautiful basis their external features, however, innately we all know that what makes someone charming, or endearing is their actions, and we have tried to relay the same sentiment through the film,” Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Mamaearth, said.

“The campaign ‘Beautiful InDeed’ aligns perfectly with all the values we truly believe in. From day one we have built the brand on the premise that we want our products to be free of toxins and full of natural goodness. This is what makes every Mamaearth product truly beautiful because we make the effort to capture only the goodness inside,” Alagh added.

The central character of this campaign, Jia, has a birth mark on her face that doesn’t fit into the traditional mould of beauty. As she struggles to make new friends at school, her mother explains to her that good deeds are what makes us truly beautiful. While she helps her classmates to fix their ruined project, they eventually make her a part of their team. Eventually, Jia realises that beautiful deeds are at the heart of real beauty.

According to Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga, Mamaearth has always believed in goodness in the choices we make and the campaign puts this purpose into action. Through #BeautifulInDeed, they wish to position Mamaearth as a purpose-driven brand that values actions and makes the consumers feel like they are a part of something bigger, Arora noted.

“The brand film is the emotional journey of a young girl who learns that being beautiful is actually in the actions we choose to do. The film perfectly establishes the thought that beauty indeed lies in what you do, not how you look. By telling the story of a little girl, we hope to provoke thought across age groups, and hopefully add more meaning to the word “beautiful”,” Arora added further.

Read Also: CenturyPly acknowledges the value of organ donation in its new campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook