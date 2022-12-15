Mamaearth expands its omnichannel with 35 exclusive brand outlets

Beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth has announced its launch of 35 exclusive brand outlets across 15 cities in India. According to the company, the brand outlets are across a mix of mall stores and high-street outlets in India. Moreover, for its venture in the brick-and-mortar segment, the company has appointed Ankur Chaudhary to lead the exclusive brand outlet (EBO) channel.

Every brand needs to be selling at places where its consumers shop; that’s why we ventured into exclusive brand stores, Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited, said. While we were already present across multiple points of sale offline through general trade and modern trade outlets, exclusive brand outlets are an extension of our omnichannel strategy. It allows us to create a strong visual connection with the consumers and help us bring the brand promise and experience into the physical world,” he added.

As per the company, Ankur Chaudhary comes with experience in launching and managing over 250 stores across brands. Therefore, the company claims, he will be able to provide the necessary guidance to continuously expand the EBO footprints.

