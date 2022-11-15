Mamaearth collaborates with Shilpa Shetty to launch ‘Made Safe Certified’ cold cream with natural ingredients

One of the fastest-growing FMCG brands Mamaearth has launched its latest integrated marketing campaign with actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is also the brand ambassador for Mamaearth. The campaign aims at highlighting the brand ideology of bringing the goodness of household DIY recipes in easy-to-use formats with the same goodness of natural ingredients without any toxins.

In the campaign film, Shilpa Shetty talks about the Mamaearth Honey Malai Cold Cream made with natural ingredients like Honey and Malai. The Made Safe Certified cold cream is also toxin-free. The ad film subtly represents the brand’s philosophy and product proposition of goodness inside.

Also Read | Britannia rolls out WhatsApp based services targetted at diabetes patients; to provide customised diet plans

Talking about the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth’s Co-Founder and CIO, said, “With the growing awareness of the benefits of traditional ingredients and recipes, millennials are increasingly looking for products with natural ingredients that are safe.” She added, “Honey and Malai are very common ingredients that we have seen at home for ages; hence, we decided to launch this range and present to our consumers a product that provides the goodness of these ingredients hassle-free.”

A believer of “traditional homemade tricks and age-old self-care hacks”, Shetty said she relates with the brand’s ethos. “One of the reasons for partnering with Mamaearth was their strong foundation in keeping the ethos of Ayurveda alive with ancient recipes innovating and catering to modern consumers today,” she said, adding that with this product, “the brand reiterates its belief in the goodness of nature”.