Malaika Arora supports Mahindra Racing by participating in #DanceforGood campaign

Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora takes to social media to support Mahindra Racing by participating in #DanceforGood campaign. The actress was seen recreating the moves of the campaign on her social media handle, and encouraging more fans to participate in the campaign. Mahindra Racing recently joined hands with their London fans for the #DanceforGood campaign.

During the first phase of the campaign, Londoners were seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs and joining the dance floor, which charged the Mahindra Racing electric car. The on-ground activity was aimed at showcasing the brand’s commitment to clean racing and creating a better future.

The actress was seen re-creating the signature steps to her most loved Bollywood song, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ via Instagram reel. Every Indian can show their support for the race team by participating on social media and uploading videos with the hashtag, #DanceforGood. As per the company, a few lucky winners will receive exclusive Mahindra Racing merchandise. In the instgram reel posted by Mahindra Racing, the post urged people to dance for a sustainability. “In the spirit of sustainability, London got together to #DanceForGood and charge our race car. It’s time to take this to the next step. Take part in the Dance for Good Challenge,” the post read.

Mahindra Racing is one of the ten founding teams of Formula E and the only Indian team to have competed in the championship. As a founding team, Mahindra Racing has competed in every season since its inception. With five race victories, 22 podium finishes, and a 3rd place finish in 2021 Formula E, Mahindra Racing is one of the most formidable forces on the grid. As the future of automobiles shifts toward electric vehicles, Mahindra Racing has stepped up its efforts in Formula E, breaking new territory as an Indian manufacturer in the international motorsport scene

