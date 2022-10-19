Malabar Gold & Diamond rolls out its ‘The Diamond Happiness’ campaign for the festive season 

Malabar Gold & Diamond has launched their new brand campaign ‘The Diamond Happiness’. The campaign focuses on breaking the myth that diamond jewellery is extremely expensive as an attempt to change the discourse on shopping for diamond jewellery for the current festive season. The campaign was conceptualised and executed by Hyper Connect.

The creative idea is anchored in the simple insight that a diamond is a diamond and you can match the happiness of buying a diamond over any other precious jewellery, Kiran Khadke, co-founder and creative head, Hyper Connect, said. “The campaign aims to touch the hearts of consumers and strike endearing emotions in our consumers across wide age groups,” he added.

#TheDiamondHappiness celebrates a special and joyous bond between families and loved ones with the aim to show how a relationship becomes more beautiful when you get diamond jewellery and that too at affordable prices.

