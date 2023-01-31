makeO appoints Japan Doshi as its chief product and technology officer

Oral and skin makeover company makeO has announced the appointment of Japan Doshi as the chief product and technology officer (CPTO). According to the company, Doshi is expected to better the company’s tech platform and execute its vision while being a natural organisational fit.

“As the chief product and technology officer, I will help strengthen the product and tech vision, architecture and build-up to achieve MakeO’s vision. I appreciate team Purple Quarter’s support in the end-to-end process,” Japan Doshi, CPTO, makeO, stated.

Prior to his current role, Doshi was the head of product, engineering and data science at Rupeek. Earlier, he worked with Amazon for over 10 years where he left the organisation as its director of software development, payments.

As per the company, Purple Quarter worked with makeO to devise a custom plan and evaluate the company’s problem statement and understand its long-term vision and accordingly map and locate the best fitment, it claimed.

“To better our tech platform, we wanted a seasoned professional who can execute our vision and is also a natural organisational fit. I welcome Doshi on board. His expertise and knowledge base will help us scale the business, moving forward. A special thanks to the Purple Quarter team for being our search partner and identifying the right leader for us,” Arpi Mehta, co-founder and CEO, makeO, said.

