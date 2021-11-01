MakeMyTrip and Amazon Pay enters into a strategic partnership

Amazon Pay Later customers can book tickets and pay next month with no interest

Amazon Pay and MakeMyTrip India have announced a strategic long-term partnership to offer travel services on Amazon.in which includes its suite of mobile apps and websites. The partnership will help Amazon Pay creates a convenient experience and provide greater value for its customers with access to MakeMyTrip’s best-in-class travel offerings. “There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic and through this partnership, we look forward to making travel bookings extremely convenient for new adopters, thereby increasing the online penetration of travel booking,” Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said.

With this partnership, MakeMyTrip will be able to extend its distribution further via Amazon Pay’s large customer base, especially in smaller cities and towns, and accelerate online booking of travel services across the country. Amazon Pay aims at smoothening the booking and traveling experience for customers, extending the convenience of making online transactions from anywhere to anyone instantly. With Amazon Pay, ICICI Co-branded credit card customers will earn unlimited cash back rewards on every flight, hotel, or bus booking and with Amazon Pay. Later customers can book tickets and pay next month with no interest. Customers can also use different payment modes on Amazon Pay, including Amazon Pay Balance and Amazon Pay UPI to make their payments frictionless. Booking of bus services via Redbus is already live on Amazon.in and other travel services powered by MakeMyTrip will be going live over the next few months.

“At Amazon Pay, we strive to deliver a trusted, convenient and rewarding experience by simplifying the payment process for our customers. Our partnership with MakeMyTrip, will benefit millions of our customers, allowing them to choose from the best-in-class offerings and services across the country, followed with the ease of using Amazon Pay, facilitating a seamless journey,” Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO and VP, Amazon Pay India, said.

