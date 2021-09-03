Majority of CTV users are young, urban adults who engage across diverse apps: Affle Report

More than 65% of respondents subscribe to more than one OTT app

The growth of connected TV (CTV) in India has brought a major change in media consumption, as well as has unraveled new opportunities for brands and advertisers. To take a look at the changing viewership patterns of the Indian consumers, mediasmart, an Affle company, has released a new report. The report titled ‘India CTV Report 2021 – Mapping Connected TV (CTV) Viewership in India and the Opportunities for Brands’, found that the majority of CTV users are young, urban adults who are already mobile-first and actively engage with diverse apps. Among the respondents of the survey mentioned in the report, 89% of the respondents are social media users, 82% are e-commerce and 44% are gamers.

Affle mediasmart partnered with Vtion to conduct a first-party data survey of adults in metros and tier 1 cities, across a demographic of male and female respondents. As per the report, 78% of the respondents own a smart TV. Out of those smart TV users, 93% access internet based content. Furthermore, over 59% of respondents prefer downloading apps via smart TV app store. On the other hand, 26% of respondents primarily consume content via pre-installed apps, and 15% use a dongle to stream content on TV.

Interestingly, nearly 70% of respondents spend between one to four hours on CTV. Movies have emerged as the most preferred entertainment choice for these users as 91% watch movies. They also stream music (64%), play games (47%) or watch news (64%) on CTVs.

More than 65% of respondents subscribe to more than one OTT app. The eight leading OTT platforms including Disney+Hotstar, Amazon’s Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, MXPlayer, Sony LIV, VOOT and Alt Balaji dominate the adoption rate with over 40% share. While CTV consumption cuts across age, language, and city barriers, advertisers can engage with users in ads of their language by going vernacular, the report added.

“The world is moving towards immersive watching experiences and CTV is an exciting space to be at. It is interesting to see leading advertisers in the country adopt CTV advertising as a critical new addition to their media mix. CTV advertising is here to stay and with evolutionary solutions provided by mediasmart on Household Sync Technology, we are powering brands to engage with relevant consumers across the connected devices,” Nikhil Kumar, senior director, mediasmart, said. The Household Sync Technology by mediasmart helps to sync CTV ad campaigns with ads on other connected devices in the same household.

According to Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, advertisers globally, and in India, are lapping up the CTV opportunity as it continues to grow as an exciting medium for digital advertising. The agency has seen great results and ROI for some of its top clients who are already using the CTV ad technology from mediasmart, Singh noted.

