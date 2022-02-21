Mahindra Truck and Bus ropes in Ajay Devgn for its latest campaign

The campaign is conceptualised by FCB Interface

Mahindra has rolled out a new ad campaign featuring Ajay Devgn. Conceptualised by FCB Interface, the campaign will be promoted across different media including TV and digital platforms. As a challenger brand, Mahindra has always believed in choosing disruption and innovation as the path for delivering superior value proposition to our customers, Rajeev Malik, vice president and head marketing – commercial vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said. “The guaranteed highest mileage (or give back the truck) and guaranteed timely service (or we pay compensation) are a manifestation of this mindset of the brand, to exude sincere confidence, to win over the naysayers and fence-sitters. Because the challenge of sticking to ‘tried and tested’ is too severe in a category, where the purchase triggers are governed by the emotion of fear and uncertainty,” he added.

The campaign film shows Ajay Devgn giving multiple takes of ‘highest mileage’ claim on different Mahindra Truck models only to be corrected by the director every time he tries to complete the dialogue. Towards the end of the film, it is revealed that all the Mahindra trucks come with a guarantee that ‘every truck gives you the highest mileage in its category or else you can give the truck back’. The campaign brings both the brand (Anand Mahindra) and the brand ambassador (Ajay Devgn) together to actively validate the claims made for the benefit of their consumers.

“Mileage guarantee across Mahindra’s range of trucks reiterates Mahindra’s innate ability to understand the deep customer needs and provide need-based solutions through timely interventions,” Joemon Thaliath, vice chairman and CEO, FCB Interface, highlighted.

With the sharp rise in fuel prices and a disparate rise in freight rates, Mahindra claims that its key proposition– fuel efficiency– since the BS3 era has become an important factor. With many years of expertise in CRDe and fuel smart technology, Mahindra has now launched its most fuel-efficient truck range in the country.

