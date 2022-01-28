Mahindra launches new campaign to celebrate the commencement of Formula E- Season 8

With this campaign, the brand wants to fuel India’s passion for racing

Mahindra has launched a new advertising campaign to celebrate the commencement of Formula E racing. With this campaign, the brand wants to fuel India’s passion for racing. The ad film, conceptualised by BBH India and directed by Aakash Bhatia, wants to bring alive the racing spirit of Indians in all its vibrancy.



The new campaign reveals India’s love for the race taking its audience back way into childhood where each one of us has loved racing by running small toy cars around in the house, to rolling the lone tyre with a stick, paper boats in monsoons, or the most loved boat races in Kerala.



This feature film also aims to demonstrate how racing is ingrained in every Indian’s life. The #IndiaLovesAGoodRace hints at racing being a part and parcel of every individual whether it’s about achieving our life objectives or catching the next local, the company said in a statement.



“From kids sprinting to win at a school’s Sports Day to @MahindraRacing representing India on the global stage of the @FIAFormulaE, racing has been at the heart of India. It’s time to cheer for Team India. Are you ready? #IndiaLovesAGoodRace,” Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, tweeted sharing a video.



Mahindra is the only Indian automotive company that competes on the global stage of racing. Season 8 of Formula E World Championship is scheduled to start in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on January 28, 2022, on Star Select and Hotstar.

