Mahindra Group appoints Amit Raje as executive vice president – Partnerships and Alliances

Raje will be responsible for leading Mergers & Acquisitions and Investor Relations

As the company gears up for the new normal, Mahindra Group has appointed Amit Raje as executive vice president – Partnerships and Alliances. In his new role, Raje will be responsible for leading Mergers & Acquisitions and Investor Relations and will report to Anish Shah, deputy managing director and group CFO, Mahindra Group.

Raje will also drive growth and profitability by forging partnerships and alliances to help high-potential businesses scale up and deliver technology that strengthens the company’s market position. He will focus on enhancing investor engagement and work closely with businesses to create value for the shareholders.

With a cumulative experience of over 23 years in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and as a political analyst, Raje joins Mahindra Group from Goldman Sachs, where he was the managing director in the Principal Investing Area. He was a nominee director of Goldman Sachs on the Boards of Noveltech Feeds Ltd, Good Host Spaces Ltd. and Global Consumer Products Private Ltd.

In addition, he has had varied experience with Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd, the alternate asset arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Deloitte & Co in the Transaction Advisory Services. Raje is a postgraduate from Mumbai University and an MBA with a specialisation in Finance and Private Equity, from the London Business School.

Partnerships and Alliances will play a pivotal role in implementing our growth strategy, Anish Shah, said. “Amit’s expertise and vast knowledge will help enhance the value for all our stakeholders. He is bringing not just his deep domain expertise but also a strong value and purpose focus that blends well with our Group’s Rise philosophy,” he added further on the appointment.

