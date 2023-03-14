Mahindra Automotive becomes title sponsor of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) unveiled Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd as the title sponsor for the championships. Boxer MC Mary Kom and actor Farhan Akhtar have been onboarded as the brand ambassadors of the Mahindra IBA Women’s World Championships 2023, scheduled from March 15 to 26 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

It is believed that India is hosting the event for the third time in the history and the country is set to be gripped by boxing fever as several top-notch pugilists are headlining the championships.

Ajay Singh, president, Boxing Federation of India said, “We are happy to welcome Mahindra Automotive as our lead sponsor. BFI and Mahindra share a common vision of women empowerment through sport and I am happy to see them as our partner in this mission. And the presence of Mary Kom and Farhan Akhtar as the brand ambassadors for the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships will add immense value to our mission of encouraging women participation in boxing. The association with these two youth icons will enhance the prestige of this world championship and help in promoting the sport across the country. The event will also help showcase to the world India’s potential as a host for big global tournaments.”

As per the company’s statement, the partnership is in line with Mahindra Group’s initiatives to empower women in fields such as sports. The partnership presents an opportunity for Mahindra to leverage significant synergies, with the XUV300 TGDi and the all-new Thar appointed as the official SUVs for the upcoming World Boxing Championships in 2023.

A total of 350 plus boxers from 74 countries have registered so far for the biennial event which has a prize pool of INR 20 crore for the very first time.

Veejay Nakra, president – automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said,”We acknowledge the tremendous growth in viewership and followers of women’s boxing over the years, which highlights the strength, resilience, and toughness that women embody in the face of challenges. As a company dedicated to promoting diversity and empowering women, we are honored to be associated with this groundbreaking sport and its athletes. Our SUVs, such as the Thar and XUV300 TGDi, symbolize the tenacity and determination that women display, and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

During the tournaments, Akhtar will engage with the boxers and will spread the excitement of the tournament through his social media handles too.

