Mahindra appoints Manoj Bajpayee as new brand ambassador for release of Krish-e suite of mobile apps

Mahindra is launching two new Krish-e apps for farmers
Mahindra’s new Farming as a Service (FaaS) business Krish-e has launched its first digital video commercial (DVC) film focused on the unique benefits of the Krish-e app, featuring Manoj Bajpayee who is the brand ambassador of the app. The DVC highlights the challenges a farmer faces when planning and executing his farming operations and is focused on telling farmers about the unique benefits of the Krish-e app by bringing expert advisory and best farming practices across different crops and regions in multiple languages using audio and video content.
With Krish-e’s focus on improving farming outcomes, the release of the app today is in every sense a commitment to Mahindra’s larger purpose of transforming farming, Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said. “By putting the power of agronomy and data-driven farming in the hands of farmers we are helping farmers improve their income per acre. We are looking forward to having Manoj Bajpayee onboard, an actor with a massive appeal given his family roots in farming. Bajpayee carries a superb balance of being authentic, bold and humble, qualities that perfectly fit with our brand values. With him onboard, we are confident of strengthening the Krish-e brand further,” he added.
Launched in 2020, Krish-e is a new business vertical from Mahindra that provides technology driven services, which are progressive, affordable and accessible to farmers. With an omni-channel presence, Krish-e aims to increase farm income through physical as well as digital services across the complete crop cycle. Through the new DVC, Krish-e will highlight the challenges a farmer faces when planning and executing his farming operations and how the new Krish-e apps helps farmers by bringing expert advisory and best farming practices.
