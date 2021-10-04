Mahesh Kanchan elevated as chief executive officer, FieldFresh Foods

FieldFresh Foods is a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and Del Monte Pacific Limited

FieldFresh Foods on Monday said it has elevated Mahesh Kanchan, erstwhile chief commercial officer, as chief executive officer with effect from October 1 in place of Yogesh Bellani. In his new role, Kanchan will be responsible for strengthening the Del Monte brand, the product portfolio and the distribution network to cater to emerging needs of the consumer. “I am confident that under Kanchan’s leadership FieldFresh Foods will prosper into a leading next-generation consumer products company,” Rakesh Bharti Mittal, vice-chairman, Bharti Enterprises and chairman, FieldFresh Foods, said.

Kanchan comes with over two decades of experience in the FMCG space. He has been associated with FieldFresh Foods since 2020. He is credited for contributing significantly to creating growth opportunities for the Del Monte brand in the B2C segment. In addition, he has played an important role in navigating the business during the pandemic. The e-commerce channel of Del Monte saw 3X growth in FY’21, the brand said in a statement. The segment is expected to continue to drive the brand’s growth momentum, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the outgoing CEO Bellani has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company. “I would like to thank Yogesh for his exceptional leadership over the past one decade and building a strong foundation for the next phase of our growth journey. Most importantly, under his leadership Del Monte has become a household name in India,” Mittal added.

FieldFresh Foods is a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and Del Monte Pacific Limited. The Del Monte range of branded processed food and beverage products in India includes fruit juices, ketchup, mayonnaise, packaged fruits, and the Italian range consisting of pasta, olive oil and olives alongside a culinary range for both B2B and B2C market.

