Mahendra Singh Dhoni becomes the first brand ambassador of HomeLane

Home interiors brand HomeLane has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as an equity partner and brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, Dhoni will own equity in HomeLane and will be the company’s first brand ambassador. With the upcoming cricket and festive season, HomeLane and MS Dhoni are jointly working on a brand new campaign that will be released during the new IPL season.

As HomeLane expands into new markets and deepens its presence in its existing 16 cities, its strategic association with MS Dhoni will enable the company to create high decibel visibility and connect with its consumers, the company said in a statement. “HomeLane plans to add 25 new tier 2 and tier 3 cities over the next two years and has earmarked Rs 100 crores in marketing spends to support this aggressive expansion,” it added.

“Dhoni is not just a sporting legend but also one of the most respected and recognised personalities in India. With the trust and credibility that he brings to the table, we believe that he is the perfect fit for our brand vision. HomeLane was built with the intent of making end-to-end home interiors easy and transparent for consumers anywhere in the country and this strategic partnership is a leap toward that goal,” Srikanth Iyer and Tanuj Choudhry, founders, HomeLane, said.

“MS Dhoni’s personal brand resonates very well with HomeLane’s brand values of trust and transparency. He is a sporting giant, a patriot, a dedicated family man, yet very approachable; qualities that inspire across generations. Like HomeLane, he is also an expert at what he does. We look forward to building a strong digital-first brand over the next many years with him,” Rajeev G N, vice president marketing, HomeLane, stated.

“HomeLane’s vision of making interiors easy and accessible for people across the country is what made me want to be a part of it. With the technology and the expertise that HomeLane brings I look forward to our association in making this vision a reality,” Dhoni added on the association.

The specifics of the equity partnership will not be disclosed in accordance with the agreement between both parties.

