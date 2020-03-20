Mahak Group ropes in Janhvi kapoor as brand ambassador of Mint-ChocOn

The television commercial for the campaign highlights the emotions of a young couple on their first date.

Mahak Group has rolled out its new television commercial (TVC) campaign ‘Mint Nahi Hint Hai’ featuring Janhvi Kapoor as the face of the brand for its newly launched flavoured candy- Mint ChocOn. According to SK Jain, CEO and MD, Mahak Group, the market is cluttered with similar candy ideas, thereby making it difficult to sustain customer loyalty. “In today’s competitive environment, it is becoming increasingly difficult to build and sustain consumer loyalty. It has become paramount for every brand to keep coming up with innovative offerings in order to create differentiation in the mind of target consumers. We launched Mint ChocOn keeping just that in mind,” he added.

The TVC shows a couple put on the first date and highlights how the candy helps in bringing the couple close. The ad film opens up to a late evening where the actress and a boy are sitting by a hilltop ledge. The couple is out on their first romantic date, Trying to break the awkward silence, Janhvi Kapoor asks, ‘So, aur kya karte hain first date pe?’ to which the guy replies, ‘Pata nahi….mera bhi toh first time hai.’

“We are ecstatic to have Janhvi Kapoor on board as the face of the brand. There is a lot for us to benefit from this association, as she is a rising star and someone that our target consumers resonate with,” Jain added.

Established in 1994, The company has a gamut of products includes ChocOn Chocolatey bar in its several variants such as Mint- ChocOn, ChocOn- chocolaty gold, DUDIERE, P-nutz, Jelly Belly, Fruit Dessert tray/box, Milk-n-Nut Nariyal Mithai, Fruit Jel Filled Toys, Frugurt, Jelly Pud, among others. Being the forerunner in manufacturing gelatin-free and vegan products in the country, the company has over 85 super stockists, 1450 stockist and a retailer base of above 3,00,000 across India.

