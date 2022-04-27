Magnolia Bakery unveils new brand identity

Magnolia Bakery has rolled out its new brand identity. The updated core brand colour is inspired by the green of the bakery’s walls, while other colours are inspired by some of its most beloved desserts and colourful sprinkles. With this, the brand aims to prepare for a full omnichannel experience.

Magnolia Bakery will roll out the new design elements over the coming months, beginning with its digital platforms, followed up by packaging and store refreshes.

“Magnolia Bakery is growing, with a greater focus on its direct-to-consumer business and an expanded retail footprint around the world. It’s time to evolve Magnolia Bakery’s beloved brand essence into a cohesive identity that excites both our day one locals and consumers who may never set foot in our bakeries. We’re truly bringing the magic of the bakery to your doorstep, wherever you are,” Eddie Revis, CMO, Magnolia Bakery, said.

We have created an identity that delivers on the brand’s deliciously indulgent in-bakery experience with a joyful and eclectic kit of parts inspired by our design strategy – a bite of whimsical delight, JB Hartford, group creative director, JKR, said. “The new logo is inspired by the bakeshop’s trademarked cupcake swirl and the live theater of the bakery – mixers spinning vanilla cake batter, cupcakes being iced and banana pudding being scooped.”

For Zonu Reddy, partner – Spago Foods LLP, Magnolia Bakery India, the new logo and packaging embodies the essence of the brand and yet has a very young and fresh vibe to it. “Magnolia Bakery India is looking at expanding the brand’s footprint with a focus on newer and younger audiences. We feel that the new look and feel of the brand digitally, in store and via other brand collaterals is something that will really appeal to a younger audience in the country and allow us to tap into a new customer base in the city and when we plan to open in other cities too.”

