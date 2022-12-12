Magniflex India profits from good sleep with 40% growth in the mattress business 

‘Sleep like a baby’ has now become a serious business thanks to the growing mattress industry which posted a growth of 12-14% year-on-year. In, fact, premium mattress brand Magniflex claims to grow at a higher pace compared to the industry at 35-40%, Anand Nichani, managing director (MD), Magniflex India Pvt L­­­td, told Brandwagon Online. “In an effort to expand reach, premium mattress company plans to expand its brick-and-mortar stores to anywhere between 112-120 from the current 69 stores by the end of next year.

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the company claims that it will open 45-50 franchise stores across different locations. Of this 20 will be opened in India. “The rest will be spread across cities in Taiwan, China, Indonesia, and Mongolia,” Enrico Cenni, director (APAC), Magniflex, stated.

The company claims to have followed a three-pronged marketing strategy to drive growth. The first includes building brand awareness through various events and interactions where it employs orthopaedic specialists to convey the message about why using a good mattress is crucial for people’s health and good sleep. “There has been a good shift in the market after the pandemic. Covid-19 has made everybody understand the role of good sleep. People are spending more time in their houses which have helped them realise and understand that they need to buy a good quality mattress,” Nichani asserted.

Secondly, the company works alongside various interior designers to help recommend its products to consumers directly. Moreover, the company claims to have created high visibility of the brand via its franchisee stores. Bureaucrats, politicians, Bollywood stars, among others, are part of its target group of consumers. “The price range of mattresses begins at Rs 85,000 and goes up to rupees six lakh”, Nichani highlighted. In conjunction with its mattress business, the company also sells pillows which account for 15% of the total revenue.

