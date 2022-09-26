magicpin strengthens leadership team with multiple appointments

magicpin has announced multiple appointments in their leadership team. The company has appointed Kunal Gupta as vice president, technology; Vishnu Vardhan Bommareddy as senior vice president, business; Chunky Shah as vice president of head of corporate development and finance, and Luv Saxena as assistant vice president, product.

magicpin continues to scale rapidly on its mission of discovery of local retail, Anshoo Sharma – co-founder and CEO, magicpin, said. “We are looking forward to bringing experienced professionals on board to build an even stronger organisation and lead magicpin through its next growth phase. Their depth of knowledge in specialised fields will let us build an at-scale world-class service for our users and partners,” he added.

As per the company, Kunal Gupta, vice president, technology, has over 15 years of experience in developing and scaling technology solutions. He has worked in leadership roles in various companies including AppDynamics, Cisco and Domino Data.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vardhan Bommareddy, senior vice president, business, will be in charge of scaling magicpin’s local business growth. He brings more than 25 years of experience in building organisational processes, measurement systems, and infrastructure to maximise business results. Bommareddy has previously led revenue management in OLA, sales and distribution in Ola Electric Mobility and served as chief business officer in OYE! Rickshaw.

With over 15 years of experience in investment banking and strategic finance, magicpin has appointed Chunky Shah, vice president – head of corporate development and finance. In his new role, Shah will lead M&A, equity investments, and investor relations at magicpin. As for Luv Saxena, assistant vice president – product, magicpin claims that he brings entrepreneurial energy and industry depth to magicpin’s product management.

magicpin earlier in the year also moved to a remote first workplace policy and a large number of additions will be working remotely and help equip the organisation in its upcoming development phase to transition as a pioneer in the hyperlocal environment.

Also Read: Drone-tech firm Aarav rebrands to Aereo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook