Magicpin rolls out ‘Magic Bahar Hai Bro’ campaign featuring Vijay Raaz

Magicpin, the online platform for shopping at local stores, has launched a new campaign, ‘Magic Bahar Hai Bro’. With this campaign, the brand wants to help the consumers rediscover the joy of shopping from the local stores. The two campaigns, television and digital, feature Vijay Raaz. The campaign has crossed a cumulative 15 million views across channels, the brand claimed in a statement.



“Magicpin has always believed in a straight-talking, cut-to-the-chase tone of communicating. The new campaign is again based on a simple insight, embedded in our product: Magicpin helps bring the magic in local retail and shopping from the street to the phone,” Ankit Kumar, head, brand and marketing, Magicpin, said.



The first film in the series shows Vijay Raaz embroiled in a street fight and a guy recording the video on his phone. The second one shows him entering the street in an unexpected vehicle. While the setup is on the streets, the camera eventually turns to reveal the magic of Magicpin. The campaign has been conceptualised by effenjey and Magicpin’s internal teams, directed by Amit Satyaveer Singh and produced by Twenty Seventh Films.



Magicpin aims to connect more customers with retailers digitally and empower retail partners to boost demand hence unlocking greater value for more offline merchants. The local shopping app embraces retailers from local merchants to large brands, online and offline. Magicpin claims to cater to more than six million users who are enjoying great deals and savings on the app.



It claims to drive over $2 billion of annual business that covers local retailers as well as brands such as Pantaloons, Lifestyle, Westside, Levis, Jockey, Titan, Fastrack, McDonald’s, CCD, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Flipkart, Boat, Amazon, Samsung, Biba, ITC, Zandu, P&G, among others.

