Magicbricks ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana for its latest campaign

The commercials address two primary challenges customers face- identifying the right home loan and seeking authentic expert advice and assistance

As a part of its ongoing “Property Sahi. Aur Ab Services Sabhi” brand campaign, Magicbricks has launched two new television commercials featuring its brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, reiterating its transformation to an integrated, full-stack platform for all property needs. While the first TVC in the series gave viewers a glimpse of the new range of diverse services offered at Magicbricks, the two new TVCs focus on key pillars of home loan and expert advice services. The high decibel multi-media campaign will continue to run pan India, for six-eight weeks.

Through its succinct messaging, the campaign emphasises how Magicbricks is committed to addressing customer challenges; thus enabling a hassle-free experience, Devarshy R Ganguly, head, marketing, Magicbricks, said. “The two new TVCs focus on important pillars in the home buying journey- home loans and expert advice and assistance; thus, reinstating our brand purpose that Magicbricks is a one stop solution for all property related needs,” he added.

The “home loan” commercial highlights Magicbricks’ promise of bringing over 25 trusted banks and exclusive loan offers to the customer’s doorstep, while the “expert advice” commercial highlights the bouquet of advisory services offered by Magicbricks.

The campaign had to reflect the slice of life situations in a typical Indian family, Ankur Suman- partner and ECD-, RK Swamy BBDO, said, “We set the stories in relatable situations, be it with “property experts” in our families or the loveable sibling with annoying quirks. The never seen before casting of Aparshakti Khurrana as Ayushmann’s brother makes the creative all the more credible,” he stated.

