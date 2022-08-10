Magicbricks rolls out new campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana to promote MB Prime services

Magicbricks has launched a new digital film unveiling MB Prime services, featuring Bollywood actors and brand ambassadors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, in the next phase of its brand campaign “Property Sahi, Aur Ab Services Sabhi”. Through the campaign, the company aims to highlight various features of MB Prime such as personalised assistance, priority access to exclusive owner properties along with the added ease of assisted virtual site tour, with the promise of bringing convenience to the customers. This digital film, as a part of the ongoing campaign, marks the second commercial where the Bollywood actor duo share onscreen space. the campaign has been conceptualised by RK Swamy.

The campaign reflects the legacy of reimagining customer experiences by offering new and innovative solutions, Devarshy R Ganguly, head, marketing, Magicbricks, said. “We began the year with great momentum with the launch of “Property Sahi, Aur Ab Services Sabhi…” and the campaign continues to expand with the MB Prime digital film. MB Prime is a premium service which will continue to drive convenience by offering personalised services to our customers,” she added.

The four-week multi-media marketing campaign is slated to run pan-India, on digital platforms, print media and leading OTTs to drive awareness and adoption for the new service.

According to Ankur Suman, partner and executive creative director, RK Swamy, home buying can be an anxious experience and customers often look to experts for advice and assistance. “We wanted to solidify Magicbricks position as a true partner in this journey by highlighting MB Prime’s value propositions in a succinct yet impactful manner. The conversations between two brothers was an apt setting to convey the message of convenience through MB Prime services,” he highlighted.

Magicbricks claims to have monthly traffic exceeding 20 million visits and an active base of over 15 million property listings. Magicbricks presents a repertoire of insight-driven, buying related information through multiple platforms like MBTV- online real estate channel, and other proprietary tools so that home buyers can access all information related to price trends and forecasts, locality reviews, among others.

