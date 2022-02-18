Magicbricks launches new campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ankur Suman and Pragya Bhatnagar from RK Swamy BBDO, Delhi

Magicbricks has launched ‘Property Sahi. Aur Ab Services Sabhi’ campaign featuring its brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana. With this campaign, Magicbricks wants to further bolster its position as a full stack real estate service provider through its transformed avatar. The campaign also debuts the sonic signature as a new brand asset. According to Devarshy Ganguly, head of marketing, Magicbricks, the new campaign celebrates the brand’s partnership with consumers, reinstates its messaging and brand purpose to be a one stop solution for everything that is needed to transform a house to a dream home.



“As a market leader for 15 years, we have had the opportunity to understand the evolving needs of our consumers. This has helped us thoughtfully create a bouquet of services which brings seamless convenience to consumers across the buying journey and beyond. Further, our association with Ayushmann has grown from strength to strength. He is synonymous with trust and credibility, values that also define Magicbricks,” Ganguly added further.



As the brand aims to evolve with the changing needs of Indian consumers, the campaign also highlights its bouquet of services. Its services include expert advice, home loan, legal assistance, consultation on Vaastu and décor, among many others.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ankur Suman and Pragya Bhatnagar from RK Swamy BBDO, Delhi. Magicbricks has planned a high decibel multi-media national communications outreach of six to eight weeks across media through this campaign.



“We wanted to present the big transformation in Magicbricks not as a new business objective but as a genuine response to fulfill the changing needs in the new world. The challenge was that the communication shouldn’t lose sight of the core, while talking about the new offerings. We are happy we were able to do it in a manner that’s very relevant and relatable to all of us as consumers,” Ankur Suman, partner and ECD, RK Swamy BBDO, said.

