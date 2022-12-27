Magic Moments Vodka and 8 PM Premium Black Whisky to bring Badshah and Guru Randhawa music tours

Magic Moments Vodka and 8 PM Premium Black Whisky have announced their collaboration with Percept’s Bollyboom musical festival to bring music tours for Badshah and Guru Randhawa. According to the company, Badshah’s tour ‘The Paagal’ will be happening in 8 cities and Guru Randhawa’s ‘Man of the Moon’ tour will come live in 10 different cities, it said.

Partnering with events is a prominent way to create visibility for us, Amar Sinha, chief operating officer (COO), Radico Khaitan, said. “After working on numerous music tours with different artists, we have understood that musical events always play in our favour as our target group is right there. It gives an opportunity to promote our brands among the youngsters while they enjoy the beats of the music by their favourite artists,” he added.

As per a company statement, Badshah will perform in Ahmedabad on 21st January 2023, Hyderabad on January 28th, Kolkata on February 5th, Delhi/Gurugram on February 18th, Pune on March 4th, and Bengaluru on March 18th. Besides, Guru Randhawa will start his tour in Goa on December 29th and further travel to Mumbai on January 25th, Hyderabad on February 3rd, Bengaluru on February 5th, Pune on February 10th, Indore on February 12th, Jaipur on February 24th, Kolkata on March 5th, and Guwahati on March 11th. The tour will come to an end in Delhi/Gurugram on March 18th, it asserted.

