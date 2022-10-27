Magic Moments Music Studio partners with Bookmyshow for Prateek Kuhad concert

Radico Khaitan’s Magic Moments Music Studio has announced its association with Bookmyshow to present singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s Indian segment of his world tour, ‘The Way That Lovers Do’.

After years of collaboration with Sunburn Music Festival in India, Radico is delighted to partner with another stalwart in the events space Bookmyshow for this property, Amar Sinha, chief operating officer (COO), Radico Khaitan Limited, said. “With this multi-city event, we aim to engage with the youngsters and offer the vibrant taste of our products while they reverberate to beats. Kuhad’s gentle, sweet-sounding melodies layered with thought-provoking lyrics cut through the clutter and offer an out-of-the-box experience,” he added.

The company had stated that Kuhad’s performance would commence in Mumbai on October 20, 2022 and further move to perform in Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Goa. It highlighted that fans would see him play in 15 Indian cities during the two-month-long tour.

