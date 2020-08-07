Maggi’s new campaign highlights ingredients that make India special

The campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the company

Nestlé India has rolled out a new campaign for Maggi Special Masala Noodles that celebrates India’s rich and diverse heritage of spices and herbs that are indigenous to the country. The campaign is aimed at highlighting all the ingredients that make both our country and the taste of Maggi ‘special.’

The campaign takes the consumers on a journey, showcasing a wide variety of herbs and spices that can be found across India. “For many of us, the spice-box in the kitchen has been a common sight when growing up. This extremely important spice box becomes a special box with its herbs and spices, that can transform any dish into a tasty meal by giving life to even the simplest of preparations,” the company said in an official statement.

Maggi masala noodles have been a part of our kitchens for almost four decades, Nikhil Chand, director, Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said. “In these four decades, we have witnessed an entire generation growing up to love the signature taste of MAGGI. In this time, we have developed a deep understanding of consumer’s taste preferences and rich Indian heritage of spices and herbs. This comes together to create Maggi Special Masala noodles which leaves a lingering taste of India’s vibrant spices in every bite,” he added.

Nestle India is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A. of Switzerland. The company manufactures products under brand names such as Nescafé, Maggi, Milkybar, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid and Nestea and in recent years the company has also introduced products of daily consumption and use such as Nestlé Milk, Nestlé Slim Milk, Nestlé Dahi and Nestlé Jeera Raita.

Read Also: Nestlé India rolls out new campaign ‘Karne se hee hona hai’

Read Also: EsselWorld’s #showyourspirit campaign aims to promote optimism amid the challenging times

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook