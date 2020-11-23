Maggi urges people to ‘Choose India’s Most Loved Taste’ in its latest campaign

The campaign is aimed at encouraging people to vote for the flavor of their liking making the entire experience inclusive as well as stimulating

Nestlé India has launched a new campaign for Maggi inviting people across the country to vote for their favorite flavour. The campaign comes at the back of the introduction of an all new noodles range which has been inspired by popular ingredients, offering the masala taste in three variants: Chatpata Tomato, Desi Cheesy and Yummy Capsica.

The ad showcases a family enjoying their bowls of Maggi, as they engage in a divided opinion on which flavour is the best. Each of the family members engage in a fun banter revealing the flavours they like the most. Through this, the campaign urges people to try these new flavours, vote for their favourite and help the company choose India’s new most loved taste from the newly launched range.

As per the company, the campaign is aimed at encouraging people to vote for the flavor of their liking making the entire experience inclusive as well as stimulating. Maggi, since its launch, has not only won millions of hearts but has also managed to become an integral part of the lives of the consumers, Nikhil Chand, director, Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said. “We are thrilled to launch a special campaign where we are providing consumers, especially millennials, an opportunity to choose as per their taste and preference from across these newly launched flavors. The initial response seen on our official website through the online voting has been great,” he added further on the launch of the new campaign.

