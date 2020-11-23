  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maggi urges people to ‘Choose India’s Most Loved Taste’ in its latest campaign

By: |
November 23, 2020 4:07 PM

The campaign follows the introduction of new noodles range

The campaign is aimed at encouraging people to vote for the flavor of their liking making the entire experience inclusive as well as stimulatingThe campaign is aimed at encouraging people to vote for the flavor of their liking making the entire experience inclusive as well as stimulating

Nestlé India has launched a new campaign for Maggi inviting people across the country to vote for their favorite flavour. The campaign comes at the back of the introduction of an all new noodles range which has been inspired by popular ingredients, offering the masala taste in three variants: Chatpata Tomato, Desi Cheesy and Yummy Capsica.

The ad showcases a family enjoying their bowls of Maggi, as they engage in a divided opinion on which flavour is the best. Each of the family members engage in a fun banter revealing the flavours they like the most. Through this, the campaign urges people to try these new flavours, vote for their favourite and help the company choose India’s new most loved taste from the newly launched range.

Related News

As per the company, the campaign is aimed at encouraging people to vote for the flavor of their liking making the entire experience inclusive as well as stimulating. Maggi, since its launch, has not only won millions of hearts but has also managed to become an integral part of the lives of the consumers, Nikhil Chand, director, Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said. “We are thrilled to launch a special campaign where we are providing consumers, especially millennials, an opportunity to choose as per their taste and preference from across these newly launched flavors. The initial response seen on our official website through the online voting has been great,” he added further on the launch of the new campaign.

Read Also: How brands are trying to drive the adoption of plant-based milk products

Read Also: IPL 2020 viewership up by 23% versus last year, records 400 billion minutes of consumption: Star India

Read Also: Urban Company’s Varun Khaitan on how the pandemic accelerated the company’s plans for beauty services

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Maggi urges people to Choose Indias Most Loved Taste in its latest campaign
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BKT Tires partners with four clubs of the Indian Football League
2Zepth appoints Yaap as creative and digital agency
3Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 16 to 22 Nov 2020