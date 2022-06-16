Maggi unveils new campaign with Konkona Sen Sharma

Nestlé India in its latest ad campaign on Maggi Veg Atta Noodles showcases how it enables mothers to delight their family with the reassurance of 100% atta cake and veggies in its bowl of noodles. The brand which recently completed 40 years in the country has roped in actor Konkona Sen Sharma for this campaign. The new campaign is live across digital and television all across the country.

In our new reality, consumers are looking for more balanced options from their beloved brands, the company said in a statement. “Reflective of this change in consumer preference, Maggi Veg Atta Noodles, made of 100% Atta has grown 1.5 times in three years since the launch of its new recipe in 2019 with adoption coming from all parts of India. As a result, Maggi Veg Atta noodles will be made more accessible to households across the length and breadth of the country with increased focus on availability and offers across all channels going forward,” it added.

“During the last few years, Maggi has made concerted efforts to support home cooks with wholesome options. We believe that Maggi Veg Atta’s proposition is a great example of the efforts undertaken by us. The delicious bowl of noodles is packed with 20 spices and herbs, choiciest vegetables and the goodness of 100% Atta cake. I am pleased to see it gaining popularity across the country. Our new campaign reflects this humble effort by helping mothers manage negotiations with their kids in a manner that creates a deeper bond between them over a bowl of hot Maggi Veg Atta Noodles,” Rajat Jain, head – foods business, Nestlé India, said.

“Like millions of others, I have a lot of childhood associations with Maggi. The taste of Maggi Veg Atta Noodles was a delight to my entire family making it our new favorite noodle. I look forward to seeing how audiences react to this collaboration and encourage families to try the product,” Sharma stated on her association with the brand.

