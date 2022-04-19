MAGGI ropes in Suresh Raina to celebrate partnership of MAGGI and cricket

MAGGI has launched a new campaign to celebrate cricket featuring Suresh Raina. The campaign comprises varied commercials across multiple media featuring Suresh Raina and takes a witty jibe at cricketing nuances with MAGGI Masala Noodles. The series of commercials showcase various situations between friends as they watch cricket and have fun conversations around the sport and how with MAGGI it is not just a cricket match but an experience. “It is an honor to be associated with MAGGI – a brand that has a legacy of more than four decades in the country,” Suresh Raina, said. The campaign is conceptualised by McCann Erikson India Pvt. Ltd.

For Rajat Jain, head – foods business, Nestle India, the campaign is an ode to the special moments brought alive by MAGGI when it comes to cricket. “MAGGI has been a perfect partner for cricket, and we want to celebrate that in all its glory. We are thrilled to have onboarded Suresh Raina for the MATCH. MAGGI. MASALA campaign. We are confident that this campaign will bring alive the masala moments to India’s cricket season,” he added.

