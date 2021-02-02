Maggi launches new campaign for its spinach infused variant

The campaign features actors Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao

Maggi, the instant noodle brand from Nestlé India, has launched its latest ad campaign for the newly launched spinach-infused Masala Veg Atta Noodles. The new campaign highlights how hand-picked spinach has been kneaded into a whole wheat dough with a blend of spices and herbs. Conceptualised by McCann Erickson India, the campaign features actors Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao.

“As consumers look forward to the seasonal delight of fresh vegetables like Spinach in winter Maggi launches Masala Veg Atta Noodles with Spinach in every noodle – a revolutionary instant noodle with the surprise of Spinach in every strand,” the company said in a statement.

Consumers today are actively looking to infuse good-for-me ingredients in one way or another but largely without a compromise on taste, Nikhil Chand, director – foods and confectionery, Nestlé India said. “Nestlé’s unparalleled global R&D expertise, depth of Indian food knowledge and collaboration with spinach suppliers come together to create this exciting new breakthrough by Maggi. We believe Maggi Masala Veg Atta Noodles with Spinach is an innovation that is sure to give consumers a delightful surprise,” he added further on the launch of the new variant.

Nestlé India is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A. of Switzerland. The company manufactures products under brand names such as Nescafé, Maggi, Milkybar, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid, Nestea and in recent years the company has also introduced products of daily consumption and use such as milk, slim milk, dahi and jeera raita. The company had earlier also rolled out a new Maggi noodles range inspired by popular ingredients, offering the masala taste in three variants: chatpata tomato, desi cheesy and yummy capsica.

