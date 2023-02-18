Maggi launches ‘Khao to Maggi Noodles Khao’ campaign; features real consumers

Maggi has launched a new advertising campaign titled ‘Khao to Maggi Noodles Khao’ featuring actual consumers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

As per the brand, the latest advertising campaign pays tribute to its loyal customers who have made the brand an icon.

The advertisement showcases individuals from various districts in UP and Bihar, including Gazipur, Jaunpur, Nalanda, and Nawada, who share their personal experiences of how Maggi Noodles have brought trust, quality, and enjoyment into their lives for several decades.

“Our consumers remain our true champions, and their love and trust have played a big role in the brand story. It is our privilege to give a voice to that love in this campaign. Who better than them to be the face of our campaign which speaks to what Maggi Noodles is known for.” said Rajat Jain, Head – Foods Business, Nestlé India.



The campaign will be rolled out across print, out-of-home and social media and is set to feature some interesting brand stories from real consumers.

