Maggi launches its Mother’s Day campaign featuring Mona Singh

Maggi has launched its Mother’s Day campaign with an ad film featuring actress Mona Singh. The campaign has been released nationwide across popular digital platforms such as YouTube and Hotstar. It is conceptualised by creative agency McCann Erickson India Pvt. Ltd.

For Rajat Jain, head, foods business, Nestlé India, Maggi has always highlighted the bond between a mother and her child, and in a small way has also helped strengthen this bond. “This Mother’s Day, we recognise that when somebody nurtures us with love over the years, then all it takes is two minutes to express gratitude to that person, our mom. With this campaign we bow to all moms who silently work over decades to build their children’s future and we wish them a happy Mother’s Day,” he stated.

In the film, the actress plays the role of a mother to a son who is shown preparing for his examination till late in the night. The film shows how despite being busy with last minute preparations, the teenager recognises that his mom is stressed about his exams. What follows is a gesture by the teen that brings a smile to his mom’s face. “The new campaign is an ode to a mother’s love and support, and I am confident that it will resonate with mothers across the country,” Mona Singh added.

Nestlé India Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Nestlé which is a Swiss multinational company. It has a presence across India with eight manufacturing facilities in Moga (Punjab), Choladi (Tamil Nadu), Nanjangud (Karnataka), Samalkha (Haryana), Ponda and Bicholim (Goa), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), and Tahliwal (Himachal Pradesh). The four branch offices located at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata help facilitate the sales and marketing activities. Nestlé India’s head office is located in Gurgaon, Haryana. The company’s products include food, beverages, chocolate, and confectioneries.

