Madison Digital launches its digital creative unit Madison Loop

The digital arm of Madison World, Madison Digital has launched its digital creative unit called ‘Madison Loop’. The unit will be led by Kosal Malladi, vice president, Madison Digital, and he will continue to report to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha, the company added. As per a company statement, Madison Loop will offer social media management, digital creative development and solutions, search engine optimisation (SEO), app store optimisation (ASO), website development and management, technology solutions, influencer management and content collaborations.

Digital, today, can no longer be just about that one video or banner. Media and creative need to work hand in hand to tap into the digital consumer, Kosal Malladi, vice president, Madison Digital, said. “Madison Loop’s focus is on solving business problems by layering creativity with ‘data and technology’ solutions. Madison Connect and Madison Automate are tools that have been built by Loop to scale influencer management and creative automation respectively,” he added.

The unit’s portfolio includes brands such as McDonald’s, Vicco, Joy Cosmetics, Raymonds, Pidilite, ePay Later, Godrej Properties, Bandhan Bank, Asian Paints, Zee5, Glide Invest, Zee Bangla, among others.

In Digital, the creative idea needs to be expressed across platforms as varied as in-stream videos, break bumpers, display, social media posts, micro-sites, social messaging, influencers, content, among others, Vikram Sakhuja, group CEO, Madison Media and out-of-home (OOH) stated. “Under Kosal’s leadership, we look forward to launching Madison Loop which will not only create a platform relevant expression of a creative but also link it to outcomes using data and tech,” he highlighted.

