Madame ropes in actress Tara Sutaria as the face of its summer collection 2022

To showcase its apparel range for the year 2022, Madame has launched a video campaign featuring Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria. As per the brand, summer season is the perfect time to don an attire which makes one feel comfortable in their skin. Madame has come up with a summer collection.

This year, the brand has partnered with Sutaria and brought her onboard as the brand ambassador of Madame. This is the first video campaign which the brand has released as part of this collaboration. The campaign, released with the tagline ‘Make Now Yours’, is themed around living every moment to the fullest, so that you can recall each and every moment. According to Sutaria the brand reflects everything that an Indian woman stands for such as courage, determination, freedom, and grace “A brand that has also been a favorite of mine for a very long time,” she added.

For Sumedha Jain, head, marketing and communications, Madame, there’s no better moment than now and there’s no better person than you to grab every fleeting opportunity to celebrate, Let the sun be your spotlight as you #MakeNowYours with Madame,” she stated.

The company has created a range of collection such as the daisy mist, pink caravan, sorbet blue, lilac sage, indigo breeze, saturated blends and pastel checks among others. It is aimed at inspiring modern women to be chic, bold and brave.

In 1993, the brand was created to meet the fashion needs of progressive and modern Indian women. Madame opened its first store in 2002, and it now has over 150 storefronts and claims to have achieved over 700 retail touchpoints across the country. The company which claims to have achieved its sales target last fiscal, has set an aim for a 50% growth in its overall business in the current financial year. The brand is also vended through shop-in-shop stores like Kapsons, large format stores like Shoppers Stop, online marketplace such as Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart and Amazon, and its own online store, glamly.com.

