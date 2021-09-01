MAC Cosmetics signs Bhumi Pednekar as its first brand ambassador in India

She will team up with Sonic Sarwate, global senior artist, MAC Cosmetics India, to showcase her signature looks

MAC Cosmetics India has signed Bhumi Pednekar as its first brand ambassador in India. Starting September, Pednekar will be seen as the face of MAC’s key campaigns and collections in India. Furthermore, she will team up with Sonic Sarwate, global senior artist, MAC Cosmetics India, to showcase her signature looks.

“Bhumi is a natural fit for a brand like MAC which celebrates individuality and self-expression above all else. She brings alive MAC’s ambition to inspire millions of young Indian girls, as she has always believed in the power of beauty as a positive process that promotes self-love and embraces flaws,” the company said in a statement.

“As a teenager obsessed with the idea of beauty, for me to actually be able to own MAC products made me feel like I have really achieved something in life. I’m so excited to be working with a brand whose values and ethics resonate so strongly with me and I look forward to having an amazing journey with MAC,” Pednekar said on her association.

According to Karen Thompson, brand manager, MAC Cosmetics India, in addition to her passion for all things beauty, we were drawn to Bhumi’s strong point of view and message of inclusivity. “She epitomises our brand values and serves as an inspiration to girls everywhere who dare to dream,” Thompson added.

MAC (Make-up Art Cosmetics), a brand of professional cosmetics is part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 30 years ago, the company claims that the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsements from makeup artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. MAC is now sold in over 100 countries/territories worldwide. In India, the brand is present across 87 doors and online on Nykaa.com, Myntra.com, Shopper’s Stop.com, Purplle.com, Boddess.com, Sephora.nnnow.com and Ajio.com.

