Maaza’s new campaign seeks to evoke the feeling of togetherness amongst loved ones

Maaza, Coca-Cola India’s mango drink has unveiled a new campaign. With this new advert, Maaza aims to establish itself as the beverage of choice for families in moments of togetherness. For the film, the brand has brought together its ambassadors, actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with actress and model Pooja Hegde.

Earlier this year, we unveiled Maaza’s new umbrella campaign around ‘Dildaari’ this helped reinforce Maaza as the ultimate mango experience in a distinctive way, Ajay Konale, director marketing, nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said. “Mango as a fruit has a unique and distinctive role in India. Whole families come together over mangoes. As an authentic mango experience, Maaza wants to dial up this coming together of families, generations over the love of mangoes and sweeten these moments of togetherness. This is especially more relevant today than before as even family interactions have become transactional. We will also invest significantly across national and regional television and digital mediums to bring this idea of family togetherness over the indulgence of Maaza to our consumers,” he added further.

The TVC depicts Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde playing the role of a grandfather and granddaughter duo, who can be seen enjoying a fun exchange of untold family stories over a glass (or two) of Maaza. The film aims to showcase how fun moments and conversations with the family shine bright, the happiness is enhanced when people come together and share their stories and create unbreakable bonds.

The campaign film has been conceptualised by Maaza’s creative partner Ogilvy. “In today’s fast-paced life, families seek some time to spend together to bond with each other. Maaza with its real mango flavour is the perfect temptation for everyone in the family to forget everything and bond over the taste of juicy mangoes,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, stated on the campaign.

