Maaza rolls out ‘Dildaar Bana De’ campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde

The campaign is conceptualised by McCann World Group

Mango beverage brand of Coca-Cola India, Maaza has launched its latest campaign ‘Dildaar Bana De’, featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde. Directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, the new TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, and radio with a 360-degree approach. Maaza has been India’s most loved mango drink and a strong brand in the Company’s offerings in India, Ajay Konale, director marketing, nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said. “Maaza is known for its unparalleled taste of real, authentic mangoes and is a leading brand in the Mango segment. With this new positioning, we now aim to evolve the brand’s purpose, making it synonymous with generosity and ‘dildaari’,” he added.

Conceptualised by McCann World Group, the new campaign intends to strike a chord with people who often go out of their way to help others with acts of magnanimity and kindness. The TVC shows Pooja Hegde enjoying a game of cricket with the kids in her neighborhood, when she accidentally hits the ball outside the grounds, which ends up landing inside Amitabh Bachchan’s home. Bachchan, who can be seen playing the role of a senior citizen and is infamous for never returning any balls that fall into his house – until he relishes a bottle of Maaza, which completely changes his mind and opens up his heart. The film ends with an unexpected act of ‘dildaari’ from Bachchan, when he showers his collection of several balls that had ever fallen into his home, over the years. “Maaza is synonymous with ‘mango in a bottle’. Our new campaign for Maaza builds on the richness of this beverage and depicts the magnanimity that ensues upon drinking a Maaza,” Sambit Mohanty, creative head, McCann Worldgroup, stated.

For decades, Maaza has refreshed its consumers in mind, body, and spirit by offering the ultimate mango experience. The legacy brand has played a core role in all moments of celebration, festivities, and happiness of its consumers, across the country throughout the year. This New Year, Maaza aims to rejuvenate its purpose – to spread prosperity, and magnanimity among its consumers.

