Maaza introduces its Aam Panna variant with an ad campaign

The campaign is conceptualised by McCann World Group

Coca-Cola has announced the launch of Maaza’s new variant – Aam Panna, expanding its brand’s portfolio. Maaza has also unveiled a new TVC for Aam Panna with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde. Conceptualised by McCann World Group, the new TVC will be amplified across TV and digital with a 360-degree approach. The ad film for the variant is an extension of the brand’s recent campaign ‘Dildaar Bana De’.

Currently, Maaza is one of the leading brands in the overall beverage category for Coca-Cola India, Ajay Konale, director marketing, nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said. “This new variant of Maaza, Aam Panna, is uniquely Indian too. It offers an unparalleled taste of authentic raw green mangoes, made tastier with delicious Indian spices. With the launch of Maaza’s new ‘Aam Panna’ variant, the Coca-Cola Company aims to further strengthen its commitment to Indian farmers, while also boosting the demand by five times for homegrown raw mangoes,” he added on the launch of the new variant.

As per the company, Maaza’s contributions towards enhancing the socio-economic development of Indian farmers, is further strengthened, with robust plans on amping up the new Aam Panna variant. “Maaza Aam Panna is the quintessential summer cooler. Our film very simply depicts a transition from disappointment to delight at getting to taste a drink that’s as thrilling as raw mangoes,” Sambit Mohanty, creative head, McCann World Group, stated.

“Traditionally, Aam Panna has been India’s most beloved summer beverage. I am collaborating with Maaza once again, to bring this summer-favorite drink to consumers. As the heat sets-in in most parts of the country, I can think of no better beverage to quench the thirst of millions of Indians, than Maaza Aam Panna,” Hegde added.

