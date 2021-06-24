m/SIX partners with restaurant chain Dindigul Thalappakatti

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

m/SIX, GroupM’s outcome-based agency, has won the creative and integrated media duties for Dindigul Thalappakatti, a restaurant chain that operates primarily in Tamil Nadu, Bangalore and Kerala. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled out of m/SIX’s Gurgaon office and will cater to all creative and integrated media duties along with social media.

Dindigul Thalappakatti Restaurant is a restaurant chain whose first outlet was opened in 1957 at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. The restaurant has 82 outlets and is present across India, the USA, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. In India, the restaurant has 76 outlets that operate in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Pondicherry. The Thalappakatti restaurant focuses on a premier South Indian dining experience.

As per Saket Sinha, senior vice president and head of m/SIX India, the food industry has always been India’s favourite and is always at the forefront. “With m/SIX’s data intelligence, we will take the brand to newer heights. With Dindigul Thalappakatti’s wide presence in India and internationally, and our team’s enthusiasm, m/SIX will further strengthen the restaurant’s position and derive significant outcome,” he added further.

“As we fast forward our growth in various parts of Southern India and Sri Lanka, we are happy to partner with m/SIX as our media agency. m/SIX’s agility and consumer-centric approach made us confident of maintaining our leadership in our home market and achieving similar brand relevance in identified target markets,” Ashutosh Bihani – CEO, Dindigul Thalappakatti, added.

For Anita Gupta, deputy brand manager, Dindigul Thalappakatti, the restaurant chain has embarked upon the journey of growth and expansion. “We are certain that m/SIX’s strategic vision and deep domain understanding of the category will help the brand unlock new growth levers. We are looking forward to a great journey ahead,” she stated.

