m/SIX bags integrated media duties for Nilon’s

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

m/SIX, GroupM’s outcome-based agency, has bagged integrated media duties for Nilon’s. As a part of the mandate, m/SIX will drive Nilon’s brand experience with its data intelligence and consumer-centric approach. The agency’s media duties include TV, print, radio, and digital branding. While the account was won following a multi-agency pitch, it will be managed out of the Mumbai office of m/SIX.

Nilon’s capitalises on m/SIX’s CPG expertise, Saket Sinha, senior vice president and head, m/SIX India, said. “Our teams at m/SIX will further strengthen the brand’s presence across the country using our capabilities of strategic planning at both, a macro and micro level. Our teams will closely work together, targeting a clearly-defined audience effectively and efficiently through our marketing strategies,” Sinha added.

As Nilon’s is on a growth path, it wanted to partner with a team who could align themselves to this journey, Dipak Sanghavi, managing director and CEO, Nilon’s, said. The brand started working closely with m/SIX for the launch of the new campaign ‘Isme pyaar mila hai’, he noted. Nilon’s launched ‘Isme pyaar mila hai’ recently featuring Pankaj Tripathi for its range of products.

“So far, the team has been able to meet our objective of driving consideration for the brand and with their deep expertise in social media and digital marketing, they did a commendable job. We are looking forward to working with m/SIX’s dynamic team to further strengthen our brand presence,” he added further.

m/SIX, backed by WPP, specialises in driving business growth in the modern media landscape and helps clients transition from a world of certainty to a new world of adaptability. Its clients include Emami, Whitehat Jr., Valvoline, Veeba Foods, KRBL Limited, Tata Mutual Fund, Revv Cars, Lovely Professional University, SonyLiv, Nilon’s, among others.

