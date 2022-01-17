m/SIX appoints Sahil Sachdeva as national digital head

In his new role, Sachdeva will be responsible for managing the agency’s national digital services

m/SIX has appointed Sahil Sachdeva as national digital head. In his new role, Sachdeva will be responsible for managing the agency’s national digital services and helping existing and new clients transform their digital processes and marketing strategies as well as achieving ROI driven marketing outcomes. His role will also focus on strategic and innovative solutions. He will be based out of Gurgaon and will report to Saket Sinha, senior vice president and head, m/SIX India.



“Sahil has been a part of the family for a long time now. He brings with him in-depth knowledge and great expertise in the digital field. I am confident that Sahil will play a key role and help us elevate our business offerings and deliver the best to our clients in the digital space,” Sinha said.



Sachdeva brings with him extensive experience in the digital industry. He is credited for designing and delivering a strategic direction to digital initiatives for brands such as SonyLiv, Emami, Burger king, Revv, Veeba, Harley Davidson, Noise, WhiteHat Jr., among others. He started his journey with m/SIX in 2017.



“It’s an exciting time for the industry where marketing today is data-driven and digital-first. I look forward to working with brands to explore and co-create cutting edge and innovative digital media solutions, not only to reach their consumers more efficiently but also to deliver business and brand outcomes,” Sachdeva said.



WPP-backed m/SIX claims to have more than 40 offices worldwide. m/SIX specialises in driving commercial, as well as audience growth, in today’s data and tech-led media landscape. Moreover, it wants to position itself as an industry leader in transparency, martech and next-generation audience insight.

