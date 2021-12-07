Lyxel&Flamingo wins social media mandate for Axiom Ayurveda’s AloFrut

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Gurgaon-based digital marketing agency Lyxel&Flamingo has won the social media mandate for Axiom Ayurveda’s fruit juice brand, AloFrut. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on enhancing brand recall, boosting brand loyalty, and driving digital footfall and engagement for AloFrut leveraging its collective creative, strategic, and social media skills. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

“AloFrut has created a niche for themselves in the juice category and has had an exceptional journey so far with their proposition to give customers a healthier alternative with AloFrut Juices, and tasty party drink options with Alofrut Mocktails. Lyxel&Flamingo is elated to be associated with AloFrut and be a part of their next phase of growth,” Shreyansh Bhandari, chief operating officer, Lyxel&Flamingo, said.

AloFrut is trying to carve a niche in the fruit juice market when the pandemic has multiplied the demand for healthier fruit juice options. Lyxel&Flamingo wants to translate that onto the digital canvas via innovation of thought, tangible performance indicators, and planning, execution, and management of extensive campaigns.

“We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to experiencing firsthand the values and ideas that the agency is known for. We have heard a great deal about their work, and we hope our joint expertise can facilitate effective communication of what the brand has to offer,” Rishabh Gupta, managing director, AloFrut, said.

Lyxel&Flamingo (L&F) is a digital-first, full-service marketing agency. Established in 2015, the company has a diversified portfolio of more than 100 brands including SRL Diagnostics, The Body Shop, Asics Shoes, Colorbar Cosmetics, VGuard, Cipla Health, RSPL Group, Taco Bell, and National Geographic Traveller. With a team size of over 200 full-time employees, Lyxel&Flamingo has offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vancouver, Canada, and Wyoming, US.

