LXME appoints Jasmin B Gupta as co-founder and CEO

Financial platform LXME, has announced the appointment of Jasmin B Gupta as co-founder and CEO. Gupta will spearhead the team towards creating India’s first neo-bank for women. “Gupta is an experienced leader with a proven track record of delivering operational excellence in digital banking. Given her rich experience and her personal passion towards financial inclusion and financial literacy for women, I am confident that she will navigate LXME to a high growth journey as we plan to be India’s first digital bank for women. In the next one year, LXME will add more women power for leadership roles,” Priti Rathi Gupta, founder, LXME, said on the appointment.

With a career spanning over two decades, Jasmin Gupta holds strong expertise in consumer banking, digital banking and strategic fintech alliances. Prior to joining LXME, she was associated with Equitas Small Finance Bank as their national head, neobank, fintech accelerator and alliances and digital business. In the past, she was worked with banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

“LXME has been a pioneer in directing women on the path of financial independence. Given my inclination towards all things digital and women empowerment as core focus, joining LXME comes as an ideal match. At LXME, we are building a community based neo-bank for women, where they can learn, earn, save, spend and invest. Today more than 68% women do not operate bank accounts, 88% do not have credit access, 60% have no insurance and 91% do not have access to any financial platform. We want to change this story through LXME,” Jasmin B Gupta, co-founder and CEO, LXME added on her new role.

