Lux Toilet Soap retains the top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 4: BARC

HUL’s ad volume saw a rise of 6.8% in Week 4

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as its brand Lux Toilet Soap records 14.7% rise in ad insertions and retains its numero uno spot as the most advertised brand in week 4, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 4 to 2,05,133 as opposed to 1,91,992 in Week 3. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, recording a rise of 15.% to 1,14,491 ad insertions from week 3 where it stood at 99,417. ITC Ltd saw a 9.2% to 38,254 drop in ad volumes though it retained its third position in week 4. Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd, which stood at the sixth place in week 3, climbed up the ladder to claim the fourth position with 24% to 36,003 rise in ad volumes. Interestingly, Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd which emerged as the eighth biggest spender in week 3, was absent from the week 4 top 10 list, making space for Lakme Lever Ltd to claim the tenth position.

Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 191992 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 99417 3 ITC Ltd 42133 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 36598 5 Cadburys India Ltd 33308 6 Wipro Ltd 29014 7 Ponds India 26370 8 Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd 24912 9 Smithkline Beecham 24096 10 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 20722 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 205133 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 114491 3 ITC Ltd 38254 4 Wipro Ltd 36003 5 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 33612 6 Ponds India 26428 7 Cadburys India Ltd 25492 8 Smithkline Beecham 20551 9 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 18452 10 Lakme Lever Ltd 17003 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s soap brand Lux Toilet Soap continued to claim the top spot as it increased its ad insertion 14.1% to 19,351 in week 4 as opposed to 16,867 in week 3. Meanwhile, previously standing at the third spot, Dettol Toilet Soaps claimed the second spot as to emerge as most advertised brand despite posting a drop of 2% to 14,900 ad volumes in week 4. Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol grabbed the third spot in week 4 with 14,609 ad insertions, despite being absent from the previous week’s list. Interestingly, Amazon.in which stood at the second position in week 3, was absent from the week 4 list. Similarly, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Almond Board Of California, Honda Sp 125 and Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel which stood at the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 4 list. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Harpic and Santoor Beauty Soaps made an entry to the list in week 4 at sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Lux Toilet Soap 16867 2 Amazon.in 15832 3 Dettol Toilet Soaps 15216 4 Trivago 13765 5 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 11955 6 Surf Excel Easy Wash 11302 7 Dettol Antiseptic Liquid 10962 8 Almond Board Of California 9994 9 Honda Sp 125 9645 10 Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel 9177 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Lux Toilet Soap 19351 2 Dettol Toilet Soaps 14900 3 Lizol 14609 4 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 14138 5 Trivago 13124 6 Amazon Prime Video 12395 7 Surf Excel Easy Wash 12249 8 Harpic 10976 9 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 10196 10 Santoor Beauty Soaps 9544 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

