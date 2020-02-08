Lux Toilet Soap retains the top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 4: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as its brand Lux Toilet Soap records 14.7% rise in ad insertions and retains its numero uno spot as the most advertised brand in week 4, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 4 to 2,05,133 as opposed to 1,91,992 in Week 3. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, recording a rise of 15.% to 1,14,491 ad insertions from week 3 where it stood at 99,417. ITC Ltd saw a 9.2% to 38,254 drop in ad volumes though it retained its third position in week 4. Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd, which stood at the sixth place in week 3, climbed up the ladder to claim the fourth position with 24% to 36,003 rise in ad volumes. Interestingly, Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd which emerged as the eighth biggest spender in week 3, was absent from the week 4 top 10 list, making space for Lakme Lever Ltd to claim the tenth position.
|Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|191992
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|99417
|3
|ITC Ltd
|42133
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|36598
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|33308
|6
|Wipro Ltd
|29014
|7
|Ponds India
|26370
|8
|Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd
|24912
|9
|Smithkline Beecham
|24096
|10
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|20722
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|205133
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|114491
|3
|ITC Ltd
|38254
|4
|Wipro Ltd
|36003
|5
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|33612
|6
|Ponds India
|26428
|7
|Cadburys India Ltd
|25492
|8
|Smithkline Beecham
|20551
|9
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|18452
|10
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|17003
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Hindustan Unilever Limited’s soap brand Lux Toilet Soap continued to claim the top spot as it increased its ad insertion 14.1% to 19,351 in week 4 as opposed to 16,867 in week 3. Meanwhile, previously standing at the third spot, Dettol Toilet Soaps claimed the second spot as to emerge as most advertised brand despite posting a drop of 2% to 14,900 ad volumes in week 4. Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol grabbed the third spot in week 4 with 14,609 ad insertions, despite being absent from the previous week’s list. Interestingly, Amazon.in which stood at the second position in week 3, was absent from the week 4 list. Similarly, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Almond Board Of California, Honda Sp 125 and Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel which stood at the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 4 list. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Harpic and Santoor Beauty Soaps made an entry to the list in week 4 at sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position, respectively.
|Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Lux Toilet Soap
|16867
|2
|Amazon.in
|15832
|3
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|15216
|4
|Trivago
|13765
|5
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|11955
|6
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|11302
|7
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|10962
|8
|Almond Board Of California
|9994
|9
|Honda Sp 125
|9645
|10
|Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel
|9177
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Lux Toilet Soap
|19351
|2
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|14900
|3
|Lizol
|14609
|4
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|14138
|5
|Trivago
|13124
|6
|Amazon Prime Video
|12395
|7
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|12249
|8
|Harpic
|10976
|9
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|10196
|10
|Santoor Beauty Soaps
|9544
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
