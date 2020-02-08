Lux Toilet Soap retains the top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 4: BARC

By: |
Published: February 8, 2020 1:19:53 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

Top 10 advertisers, Top 10 brandsHUL’s ad volume saw a rise of 6.8% in Week 4

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as its brand Lux Toilet Soap records 14.7% rise in ad insertions and retains its numero uno spot as the most advertised brand in week 4, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 4 to 2,05,133 as opposed to 1,91,992 in Week 3. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, recording a rise of 15.% to 1,14,491 ad insertions from week 3 where it stood at 99,417. ITC Ltd saw  a 9.2% to 38,254 drop in ad volumes though it retained its third position in week 4. Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd, which stood at the sixth place in week 3, climbed up the ladder to claim the fourth position with 24% to 36,003 rise in ad volumes. Interestingly, Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd which emerged as the eighth biggest spender in week 3, was absent from the week 4 top 10 list, making space for Lakme Lever Ltd to claim the tenth position.

Related News
Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd191992
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd99417
3ITC Ltd42133
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd36598
5Cadburys India Ltd33308
6Wipro Ltd29014
7Ponds India26370
8Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd24912
9Smithkline Beecham24096
10Godrej Consumer Products Ltd20722
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd205133
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd114491
3ITC Ltd38254
4Wipro Ltd36003
5Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd33612
6Ponds India26428
7Cadburys India Ltd25492
8Smithkline Beecham20551
9Godrej Consumer Products Ltd18452
10Lakme Lever Ltd17003
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s soap brand Lux Toilet Soap continued to claim the top spot as it increased its ad insertion 14.1% to 19,351 in week 4 as opposed to 16,867 in week 3. Meanwhile, previously standing at the third spot, Dettol Toilet Soaps claimed the second spot as to emerge as most advertised brand despite posting a drop of 2% to 14,900 ad volumes in week 4. Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol grabbed the third spot in week 4 with 14,609 ad insertions, despite being absent from the previous week’s list. Interestingly, Amazon.in which stood at the second position in week 3, was absent from the week 4 list. Similarly, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Almond Board Of California, Honda Sp 125 and Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel which stood at the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 4 list. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Harpic and Santoor Beauty Soaps made an entry to the list in week 4 at sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position, respectively. 

Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Lux Toilet Soap16867
2Amazon.in15832
3Dettol Toilet Soaps15216
4Trivago13765
5Lifebuoy Toilet Soap11955
6Surf Excel Easy Wash11302
7Dettol Antiseptic Liquid10962
8Almond Board Of California9994
9Honda Sp 1259645
10Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel9177
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:4 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Lux Toilet Soap19351
2Dettol Toilet Soaps14900
3Lizol14609
4Lifebuoy Toilet Soap14138
5Trivago13124
6Amazon Prime Video12395
7Surf Excel Easy Wash12249
8Harpic10976
9Harpic Bathroom Cleaner10196
10Santoor Beauty Soaps9544
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Read Also: How promoting fair skin might land you in jail for 5 years with Rs 50 lakh fine

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Lux Toilet Soap retains the top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 4 BARC
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How promoting fair skin might land you in jail for 5 years with Rs 50 lakh fine
2CP Plus India’s Aditya Khemka on life beyond work
3Marico ups the ante; to focus on premiumisation