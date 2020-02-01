Lux Toilet Soap races ahead of Trivago to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 3: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as its brand Lux Toilet Soap replaces Trivago to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 3, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 3 to 1,91,992 as opposed to 1,74,968 in Week 2. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, recording a rise of 5.7% to 99,417 ad insertions from week 2 where it stood at 94,036. ITC Ltd and Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd maintained their third, fourth and fifth position despite witnessing a rise of 11.9% and 6.4%, respectively. Cadburys India Ltd also maintained its position as the fifth biggest spender despite a minute dip in its ad insertions. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble and Colgate Palmolive India Ltd which stood at seventh and tenth place were absent from the week 3 list, making space for Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd and Smithkline Beecham at eighth and ninth position.
|Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|174968
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|94036
|3
|ITC Ltd
|37632
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|34366
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|33436
|6
|Ponds India
|31784
|7
|Procter & Gamble
|27317
|8
|Wipro Ltd
|25472
|9
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|19969
|10
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|19452
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|191992
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|99417
|3
|ITC Ltd
|42133
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|36598
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|33308
|6
|Wipro Ltd
|29014
|7
|Ponds India
|26370
|8
|Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd
|24912
|9
|Smithkline Beecham
|24096
|10
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|20722
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Hindustan Unilever Limited’s soap brand Lux Toilet Soap claimed the top spot with 24.7% increase in ad volumes to 16,867 in week 3 as opposed to 13,518 in week 2. Meanwhile, Amazon.in grabbed the second spot with 15,832 ad insertions despite being absent from the week 2’s list. Maintaining its third place, Dettol Toilet Soaps increased its ad insertions by 25% to 15,216. Interestingly, Lizol, which stood at the fourth place, was absent from week 3’s top 10 brands list. Similarly, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, and TVS Jupiter which stood at the seventh and tenth position also were absent from the week 3 list. Meanwhile, Honda SP 125, and Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel made an entry to the list in week 3 at ninth and tenth position, respectively.
|Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Trivago
|13660
|2
|Lux Toilet Soap
|13518
|3
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|12112
|4
|Lizol
|11543
|5
|Almond Board Of California
|10875
|6
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|10862
|7
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|10767
|8
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|10467
|9
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|9937
|10
|TVS Jupiter
|9598
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Lux Toilet Soap
|16867
|2
|Amazon.in
|15832
|3
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|15216
|4
|Trivago
|13765
|5
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|11955
|6
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|11302
|7
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|10962
|8
|Almond Board Of California
|9994
|9
|Honda Sp 125
|9645
|10
|Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel
|9177
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
