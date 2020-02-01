Lux Toilet Soap races ahead of Trivago to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 3: BARC

Published: February 1, 2020 10:40:11 AM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

HUL's ad volume saw a rise of 9% in Week 3

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as its brand Lux Toilet Soap replaces Trivago to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 3, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 3 to 1,91,992 as opposed to 1,74,968 in Week 2. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, recording a rise of 5.7% to 99,417 ad insertions from week 2 where it stood at 94,036. ITC Ltd and Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd maintained their third, fourth and fifth position despite witnessing a rise of 11.9% and 6.4%, respectively. Cadburys India Ltd also maintained its position as the fifth biggest spender despite a minute dip in its ad insertions. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble and Colgate Palmolive India Ltd which stood at seventh and tenth place were absent from the week 3 list, making space for Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd and Smithkline Beecham at eighth and ninth position.

Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd174968
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd94036
3ITC Ltd37632
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd34366
5Cadburys India Ltd33436
6Ponds India31784
7Procter & Gamble27317
8Wipro Ltd25472
9Godrej Consumer Products Ltd19969
10Colgate Palmolive India Ltd19452
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd191992
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd99417
3ITC Ltd42133
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd36598
5Cadburys India Ltd33308
6Wipro Ltd29014
7Ponds India26370
8Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd24912
9Smithkline Beecham24096
10Godrej Consumer Products Ltd20722
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s soap brand Lux Toilet Soap claimed the top spot with 24.7% increase in ad volumes to 16,867 in week 3 as opposed to 13,518 in week 2. Meanwhile, Amazon.in grabbed the second spot with 15,832 ad insertions despite being absent from the week 2’s list. Maintaining its third place, Dettol Toilet Soaps increased its ad insertions by 25% to 15,216. Interestingly, Lizol, which stood at the fourth place, was absent from week 3’s top 10 brands list. Similarly, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, and TVS Jupiter which stood at the seventh and tenth position also were absent from the week 3 list. Meanwhile, Honda SP 125, and Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel made an entry to the list in week 3 at ninth and tenth position, respectively. 

Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Trivago13660
2Lux Toilet Soap13518
3Dettol Toilet Soaps12112
4Lizol11543
5Almond Board Of California10875
6Surf Excel Easy Wash10862
7Harpic Bathroom Cleaner10767
8Lifebuoy Toilet Soap10467
9Dettol Antiseptic Liquid9937
10TVS Jupiter9598
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Lux Toilet Soap16867
2Amazon.in15832
3Dettol Toilet Soaps15216
4Trivago13765
5Lifebuoy Toilet Soap11955
6Surf Excel Easy Wash11302
7Dettol Antiseptic Liquid10962
8Almond Board Of California9994
9Honda Sp 1259645
10Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel9177
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

