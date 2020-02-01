Lux Toilet Soap races ahead of Trivago to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 3: BARC

HUL’s ad volume saw a rise of 9% in Week 3

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company as its brand Lux Toilet Soap replaces Trivago to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 3, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 3 to 1,91,992 as opposed to 1,74,968 in Week 2. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, recording a rise of 5.7% to 99,417 ad insertions from week 2 where it stood at 94,036. ITC Ltd and Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd maintained their third, fourth and fifth position despite witnessing a rise of 11.9% and 6.4%, respectively. Cadburys India Ltd also maintained its position as the fifth biggest spender despite a minute dip in its ad insertions. Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble and Colgate Palmolive India Ltd which stood at seventh and tenth place were absent from the week 3 list, making space for Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd and Smithkline Beecham at eighth and ninth position.

Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 174968 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 94036 3 ITC Ltd 37632 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 34366 5 Cadburys India Ltd 33436 6 Ponds India 31784 7 Procter & Gamble 27317 8 Wipro Ltd 25472 9 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 19969 10 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 19452 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 191992 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 99417 3 ITC Ltd 42133 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 36598 5 Cadburys India Ltd 33308 6 Wipro Ltd 29014 7 Ponds India 26370 8 Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd 24912 9 Smithkline Beecham 24096 10 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 20722 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s soap brand Lux Toilet Soap claimed the top spot with 24.7% increase in ad volumes to 16,867 in week 3 as opposed to 13,518 in week 2. Meanwhile, Amazon.in grabbed the second spot with 15,832 ad insertions despite being absent from the week 2’s list. Maintaining its third place, Dettol Toilet Soaps increased its ad insertions by 25% to 15,216. Interestingly, Lizol, which stood at the fourth place, was absent from week 3’s top 10 brands list. Similarly, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, and TVS Jupiter which stood at the seventh and tenth position also were absent from the week 3 list. Meanwhile, Honda SP 125, and Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel made an entry to the list in week 3 at ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Week:2 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Trivago 13660 2 Lux Toilet Soap 13518 3 Dettol Toilet Soaps 12112 4 Lizol 11543 5 Almond Board Of California 10875 6 Surf Excel Easy Wash 10862 7 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 10767 8 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 10467 9 Dettol Antiseptic Liquid 9937 10 TVS Jupiter 9598 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:3 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Lux Toilet Soap 16867 2 Amazon.in 15832 3 Dettol Toilet Soaps 15216 4 Trivago 13765 5 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 11955 6 Surf Excel Easy Wash 11302 7 Dettol Antiseptic Liquid 10962 8 Almond Board Of California 9994 9 Honda Sp 125 9645 10 Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel 9177 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

