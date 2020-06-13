Lux Toilet Soap races ahead of Policybazaar.com to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 22: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Lux Toilet Soap claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 22, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose 29.1% in week 22 to 2.73,346 as opposed to 2,11,641 in Week 21. Following HUL was Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd, recording a 28.7% increase in its ad volumes to 31,088 ad insertions in week 22. With an increase in ad insertions, Brooke Bond Lipton India claimed the second position, pushing the long-standing Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd’s position to the third. RB’s ad volumes sipped by 47% in week 22 with 24,866 ad insertions. Similarly, ITC Ltd also saw a 46% decline in ad insertions to 20,175 insertions in week 22 as opposed to 38,056 insertions in week 21. Interestingly, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd which was absent from the list in week 21, entered week 22 list at the fifth position with 18,968 ad insertions. Amul’s parent company GCMMF, which stood at the tenth position in week 21, was absent from the list in week 22. Similarly, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited and Procter & Gamble which stood at the sixth and the seventh position, respectively, were absent from the top advertiser’ list in week 22, making space for the entry of Cadburys India Ltd and Smithkline Beecham.
|Week: 21 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|211641
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|47080
|3
|ITC Ltd
|38056
|4
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|35802
|5
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|24150
|6
|Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited
|19628
|7
|Procter & Gamble
|18231
|8
|Wipro Ltd
|18038
|9
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
|17980
|10
|GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed)
|17483
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week: 22 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|273346
|2
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|31088
|3
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|24866
|4
|ITC Ltd
|20175
|5
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|18968
|6
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
|18585
|7
|Wipro Ltd
|17583
|8
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|13333
|9
|Cadburys India Ltd
|11721
|10
|Smithkline Beecham
|11269
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
By increasing its ad insertions by 34.5%, Lux Toilet Soap managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 22 with 25,245 ad insertions. Following Lux Toilet Soap was Horlicks which also saw an increase of 12% in its ad volumes to 15,810 insertions in week 22 as opposed to 14,088 insertions in week 21. Clinic Plus Shampoo climbed up the ladder to claim the third position as it increased its ad volume by 27.3% to 13,742 insertions in week 22. Interestingly, while absent from week 21 list, Dove Hair Fall Rescue and Sunsilk Black Shine claimed the fourth and the fifth position in week 22 with 12,287, 12,045 insertions, respectively. While Policybazaar.com which claimed the top spot in week 21 was absent from the week 22 list.
Similarly, Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner, MPL (Mobile Premier League), Dove Cream Bathing Bar, Godrej No.1 Soap and Wheel Active 2 In 1 which stood at the fifth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position in week 21 were absent from the week 22 list, making space for the entry of Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Close Up Ever Fresh, Surf Excel Easy Wash, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap at seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position respectively.
|Week:21 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Policybazaar.com
|19628
|2
|Lux Toilet Soap
|18769
|3
|Horlicks
|14088
|4
|Pears
|12037
|5
|Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner
|11460
|6
|Clinic Plus Shampoo
|10793
|7
|MPL (Mobile Premier League)
|10742
|8
|Dove Cream Bathing Bar
|10241
|9
|Godrej No.1 Soap
|10234
|10
|Wheel Active 2 In 1
|10174
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:22 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Lux Toilet Soap
|25245
|2
|Horlicks
|15810
|3
|Clinic Plus Shampoo
|13742
|4
|Dove Hair Fall Rescue
|12287
|5
|Sunsilk Black Shine
|12045
|6
|Pears
|11614
|7
|Santoor Sandal And Turmeric
|11446
|8
|Close Up Ever Fresh
|11241
|9
|Surf Excel Easy Wash
|11159
|10
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|10757
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
