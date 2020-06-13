  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lux Toilet Soap races ahead of Policybazaar.com to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 22: BARC

Published: June 13, 2020 3:41 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

BARC Top 10 advertisers, BARC Top 10 brands, BARCHUL’s ad volume rose 29.1% in Week 22

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Lux Toilet Soap claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 22, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose 29.1% in week 22 to 2.73,346 as opposed to 2,11,641 in Week 21. Following HUL was Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd, recording a 28.7% increase in its ad volumes to 31,088 ad insertions in week 22. With an increase in ad insertions, Brooke Bond Lipton India claimed the second position, pushing the long-standing Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd’s position to the third. RB’s ad volumes sipped by 47% in week 22 with 24,866 ad insertions. Similarly, ITC Ltd also saw a 46% decline in ad insertions to 20,175 insertions in week 22 as opposed to 38,056 insertions in week 21.  Interestingly, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd which was absent from the list in week 21, entered week 22 list at the fifth position with 18,968 ad insertions.  Amul’s parent company GCMMF, which stood at the tenth position in week 21, was absent from the list in week 22. Similarly, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited and Procter & Gamble which stood at the sixth and the seventh position, respectively, were absent from the top advertiser’ list in week 22, making space for the entry of Cadburys India Ltd and Smithkline Beecham.

Week: 21 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd211641
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd47080
3ITC Ltd38056
4Godrej Consumer Products Ltd35802
5Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd24150
6Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited19628
7Procter & Gamble 18231
8Wipro Ltd18038
9Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited17980
10GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed) 17483
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week: 22 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd273346
2Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd31088
3Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd24866
4ITC Ltd 20175
5Colgate Palmolive India Ltd18968
6Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited18585
7Wipro Ltd17583
8Godrej Consumer Products Ltd13333
9Cadburys India Ltd11721
10Smithkline Beecham11269
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

By increasing its ad insertions by 34.5%, Lux Toilet Soap managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 22 with 25,245 ad insertions. Following Lux Toilet Soap was Horlicks which also saw an increase of 12% in its ad volumes to 15,810 insertions in week 22 as opposed to 14,088 insertions in week 21. Clinic Plus Shampoo climbed up the ladder to claim the third position as it increased its ad volume by 27.3% to 13,742 insertions in week 22. Interestingly, while absent from week 21 list, Dove Hair Fall Rescue and Sunsilk Black Shine claimed the fourth  and the fifth position in week 22 with 12,287, 12,045 insertions, respectively. While Policybazaar.com which claimed the top spot in week 21 was absent from the week 22 list.

Similarly, Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner, MPL (Mobile Premier League), Dove Cream Bathing Bar, Godrej No.1 Soap and Wheel Active 2 In 1 which stood at the fifth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position in week 21 were absent from the week 22 list, making space for the entry of Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Close Up Ever Fresh, Surf Excel Easy Wash, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap at seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position respectively.

Week:21 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Policybazaar.com19628
2Lux Toilet Soap18769
3Horlicks14088
4Pears12037
5Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner11460
6Clinic Plus Shampoo10793
7MPL (Mobile Premier League)10742
8Dove Cream Bathing Bar10241
9Godrej No.1 Soap10234
10Wheel Active 2 In 110174
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:22 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Lux Toilet Soap25245
2Horlicks15810
3Clinic Plus Shampoo13742
4Dove Hair Fall Rescue12287
5Sunsilk Black Shine12045
6Pears11614
7Santoor Sandal And Turmeric11446
8Close Up Ever Fresh11241
9Surf Excel Easy Wash11159
10Lifebuoy Toilet Soap10757
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

