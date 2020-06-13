Lux Toilet Soap races ahead of Policybazaar.com to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 22: BARC

HUL ’s ad volume rose 29.1% in Week 22

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Lux Toilet Soap claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 22, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose 29.1% in week 22 to 2.73,346 as opposed to 2,11,641 in Week 21. Following HUL was Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd, recording a 28.7% increase in its ad volumes to 31,088 ad insertions in week 22. With an increase in ad insertions, Brooke Bond Lipton India claimed the second position, pushing the long-standing Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd’s position to the third. RB’s ad volumes sipped by 47% in week 22 with 24,866 ad insertions. Similarly, ITC Ltd also saw a 46% decline in ad insertions to 20,175 insertions in week 22 as opposed to 38,056 insertions in week 21. Interestingly, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd which was absent from the list in week 21, entered week 22 list at the fifth position with 18,968 ad insertions. Amul’s parent company GCMMF, which stood at the tenth position in week 21, was absent from the list in week 22. Similarly, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited and Procter & Gamble which stood at the sixth and the seventh position, respectively, were absent from the top advertiser’ list in week 22, making space for the entry of Cadburys India Ltd and Smithkline Beecham.

Week: 21 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 211641 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 47080 3 ITC Ltd 38056 4 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 35802 5 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 24150 6 Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited 19628 7 Procter & Gamble 18231 8 Wipro Ltd 18038 9 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited 17980 10 GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed) 17483 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week: 22 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 273346 2 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 31088 3 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 24866 4 ITC Ltd 20175 5 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 18968 6 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited 18585 7 Wipro Ltd 17583 8 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 13333 9 Cadburys India Ltd 11721 10 Smithkline Beecham 11269 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

By increasing its ad insertions by 34.5%, Lux Toilet Soap managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 22 with 25,245 ad insertions. Following Lux Toilet Soap was Horlicks which also saw an increase of 12% in its ad volumes to 15,810 insertions in week 22 as opposed to 14,088 insertions in week 21. Clinic Plus Shampoo climbed up the ladder to claim the third position as it increased its ad volume by 27.3% to 13,742 insertions in week 22. Interestingly, while absent from week 21 list, Dove Hair Fall Rescue and Sunsilk Black Shine claimed the fourth and the fifth position in week 22 with 12,287, 12,045 insertions, respectively. While Policybazaar.com which claimed the top spot in week 21 was absent from the week 22 list.

Similarly, Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner, MPL (Mobile Premier League), Dove Cream Bathing Bar, Godrej No.1 Soap and Wheel Active 2 In 1 which stood at the fifth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position in week 21 were absent from the week 22 list, making space for the entry of Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Close Up Ever Fresh, Surf Excel Easy Wash, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap at seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position respectively.

Week:21 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Policybazaar.com 19628 2 Lux Toilet Soap 18769 3 Horlicks 14088 4 Pears 12037 5 Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner 11460 6 Clinic Plus Shampoo 10793 7 MPL (Mobile Premier League) 10742 8 Dove Cream Bathing Bar 10241 9 Godrej No.1 Soap 10234 10 Wheel Active 2 In 1 10174 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:22 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Lux Toilet Soap 25245 2 Horlicks 15810 3 Clinic Plus Shampoo 13742 4 Dove Hair Fall Rescue 12287 5 Sunsilk Black Shine 12045 6 Pears 11614 7 Santoor Sandal And Turmeric 11446 8 Close Up Ever Fresh 11241 9 Surf Excel Easy Wash 11159 10 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 10757 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Read Also: How businesses can ensure maximum output during lockdown

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook