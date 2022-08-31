Lux Industries Ltd repositions its brand Lux Venus; launches new campaign featuring Salman Khan

Lux Industries Limited has repositioned Lux Venus and rolled out a brand-new campaign ‘Sabko Maangta Hai’, featuring actor Salman Khan. Through the campaign, the brand aims to revamp the leadership of Lux Venus brand in the hosiery industry. The company claims to have a turnover of about Rz 2,300 crore in FY22, is set to elevate its business operation across India with the new 360-degree campaign.

Lux Industries aims to reinforce the brand’s commitment to the core of quality and comfort while also expanding its business portfolio in the Indian market over the next few years, Udit Todi, executive director, Lux Industries, said. “We wanted to reposition Lux Venus as India’s highest selling and most loved vest brand – and who better to justify this positioning than Salman Khan. We hope the campaign resonates with Salman Khan’s fans and the greater audience at large,” Todi added.

Lux Industries Ltd, with its oldest and best-selling brand Venus plans to establish a strong foothold in India. Lux Venus has had an array of brand ambassadors – from Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, who has been recently roped in to cater to the young crowd. Lux Venus with its product portfolio of drawers and vests has a strong presence in the market, currently enjoys a market share of 15-16% in the men’s innerwear market, which is expected to double in the near short-term future. Contributing around 28% to the topline, Venus achieved a turnover of Rs 640 crore in FY22, selling approximately 12 crore pieces.

Another power brand of the group ‘Lyra’ is a leading womenswear brand having a diversified product portfolio of women’s outerwear and innerwear – it claims to have achieved a turnover of more than Rs 300 crore in FY22. A high double-digit growth is expected to continue due to its strong brand recall, diversified product offering and competitive pricing.

