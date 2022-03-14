Lux Industries launches ‘Chehre pe muskaan’ ad campaign for its brand Lux Cozi

The campaign is live across television, social media, outdoor, print and on ground channels

Indian innerwear manufacturer Lux Industries Limited has launched its new advertisement film ‘Chehre pe muskaan’. The campaign film features actor Varun Dhawan, who is also the brand ambassador for Lux Cozi. Conceptualised by creative agency Ogilvy India, the ad film is directed by Neha Kaul of Corcoise Films. The film aims to bring into the limelight the comfort and luxury that Lux Cozi products offer to its consumers. Campaign went live in March 14, 2022, across television, social media, outdoor, print and on ground channels.

“At Lux, we have always valued our consumers’ thoughts and behaviour more than anything. Their preferences and opinions have inspired us while their insights have helped shape our brand image and propelled our businesses in the right direction. Lux Cozi as a brand must be dynamic and in sync with how the consumer is moving,” Saket Todi, executive director, Lux industries, said.

Lux has always aligned its product offerings with consumers’ requirements, Udit Todi, executive director, Lux industries, claimed. “Our research showed comfort and luxury were top most on their preference and hence an ideal combination to offer our target audiences. This commercial enunciates the brand’s understanding of our TG’s needs,” he added.

“The new Lux Cozi film featuring Varun Dhawan achieves the purpose with dignity and grace. A film that no one will feel uncomfortable watching with the family,” Piyush Pandey, chairman of Global Creative, executive chairman, Ogilvy India, said.

